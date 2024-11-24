Published 14:06 IST, November 24th 2024
Anushka Sharma's Priceless Reaction To Virat Kohli's Test Half-century Goes Viral - WATCH
Virat Kohli's impressive innings included four boundaries and a solitary six, and marked his fifth half-century Down Under and sixth against the Australian team
Anushka Sharma's enthusiastic reaction to Virat Kohli's half-century in the ongoing India vs Australia first Test match in Perth has gone viral. The Bollywood actress, who was present at the Perth Stadium to support her husband, was visibly thrilled when Virat Kohli reached the milestone.
Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's half-century
As Virat Kohli scored his 32nd Test half-century, Anushka Sharma was seen cheering and clapping enthusiastically, beaming with pride. Her priceless reaction was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media. Fans are loving Anushka's reaction to Kohli's Test half-century, which came after a long time.
Virat Kohli's impressive innings included four boundaries and a solitary six, and marked his fifth half-century Down Under and sixth against the Australian team. After a slow start, Kohli took his time to settle in and eventually found his rhythm, much to the delight of the Indian fans.
Virat Kohli forged a crucial partnership with Washington Sundar after the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, following which India suffered a sort of a mini collapse as Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were dismissed in quick succession. Jaiswal, however, smashed his maiden Test century in Australia before getting out to Mitchell Starc. KL Rahul also played an impressive innings of 77 runs.
India have crossed the 400-run mark in the innings and have a lead of 458 runs at the time of writing this story. India will look to take its lead past 500 before thinking of their next step - whether to go all-out with the bat or keep scoring at the same rate until bowled out.
