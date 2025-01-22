Arshdeep Singh Is On Top! Breaks Yuzvendra Chahal's Massive Record To Become India's Most Successful T20I Bowler

India and England are facing off in a five match T20I series with England travelling to India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. England during their stay in India will be playing five T20I matches which will be followed up by three ODIs. The first T20I between India and England is currently underway and right at the start of the match, Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh broke a massive record and scripted his name in the history books. Arshdeep Singh broke the record which was previously held by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Arshdeep Singh Becomes India's Most Successful Bowler

During the first innings of the first T20I match between India and England, Arshdeep Singh quickly scalped the wickets of Phil Salt and Ben Duckett. As he took those two wickets, he became India's most succesful T20I bowler. Before the match, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was India's most succesful bowler in T20Is with 96 wickets.

Read More: Mohammed Shami Eyes Elusive Kapil Dev Record Ahead Of Team India Return

Arshdeep Singh who was on 95 wickets before the match, took the two wickets in the powerplay to take his total wicket tally to 97. With this he became India's most successful T20I bowler. Following Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

Arshdeep Singh On Cusp Of Breaking Another Massive Record

Arshdeep Singh following the achievement of becoming India's highest wicket taker in T20Is is on the cusp of achieving another massive feat which he could achieve in this series or if things remain favorable in the first T20I against England itself.