sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |

Published 14:39 IST, October 1st 2024

Associate nations might abandon ''costly'' red-ball cricket: Whatmore

World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore voiced concerns about the sustainability of the ICC's multi-million dollar initiative to support Test cricket suggesting that several countries, especially associate nations, may abandon the "costly" red-ball format entirely.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dav Whatmore
Dav Whatmore | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:39 IST, October 1st 2024