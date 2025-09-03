Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • Australia Captain Pat Cummins Vows to Push Limits With "Aggressive" Rehab Before Ashes: 'Whatever It Takes To Play It'

Updated 3 September 2025 at 15:04 IST

Australia Captain Pat Cummins Vows to Push Limits With "Aggressive" Rehab Before Ashes: 'Whatever It Takes To Play It'

Australian captain Pat Cummins wants to push his limits in order to play in the Ashes. A new scan revealed the 32-year-old has flared up his back.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Roston Chase
Australia's captain Pat Cummins celebrates dismissing West Indies' captain Roston Chase, right, on day two of the first cricket Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados | Image: AP
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Australia captain Pat Cummins' participation in the upcoming Ashes series against England is hanging over a thread. A new scan revealed the 32-year-old's lower back has flared up, and he will not take part in the upcoming white ball series against New Zealand and India.

Pat Cummins A Doubt For Ashes

Cummins last featured in the Test series against West Indies and, since then, has been limited to only light work in the gym and has been restricted from bowling until his bone stress settles. Cummins is familiar with this kind of injury as he has struggled with a back injury in the early part of his career. His injury status will be reevaluated by the Aussie medical team in a month, and as per cricket.com.au, the selectors will give the go-ahead should he be ready for the Perth opener in November.

Australian Captain Ready To Push His Limits

The Australian captain wants to push his limits in order to play in the Ashes. The fast bowler is ready to be put through the paces in order to be ready for the cricketing extravaganza on Australian soil. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said, "But when you're 18 or 19, you're like, 'Let's make sure this is the perfect rehab, whether it takes an extra six months'. Whereas, I'm happy to be a bit like, 'Well, it's an Ashes series, whatever it takes to play it'.

"Then, say, at the end, if you're still not 100 per cent and you need to then have a bit of a break next year … there's not another Ashes series."

Australia lost the World Test Championship final to South Africa, and Cummins bowled with his heart out in that match.

Also Read: Punjab Kings Star Recalled In Australia's T20I Squad, Mitchell Marsh-Led Side To Take On New Zealand In Three-Match Series

The Aussie captain toiled for 35.1 overs during the contest that lasted for four days. He bowled two-thirds as many balls as he had for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, which speaks volumes.

Also Read: Australia's Ashes Hopes Takes Massive Hit, Pat Cummins' Injury Issues Forces Him Stay Out Of Action Till The Start Of AUS vs ENG Series

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 3 September 2025 at 15:04 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source