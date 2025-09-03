Updated 3 September 2025 at 15:04 IST
Australia Captain Pat Cummins Vows to Push Limits With "Aggressive" Rehab Before Ashes: 'Whatever It Takes To Play It'
Australian captain Pat Cummins wants to push his limits in order to play in the Ashes. A new scan revealed the 32-year-old has flared up his back.
Australia captain Pat Cummins' participation in the upcoming Ashes series against England is hanging over a thread. A new scan revealed the 32-year-old's lower back has flared up, and he will not take part in the upcoming white ball series against New Zealand and India.
Pat Cummins A Doubt For Ashes
Cummins last featured in the Test series against West Indies and, since then, has been limited to only light work in the gym and has been restricted from bowling until his bone stress settles. Cummins is familiar with this kind of injury as he has struggled with a back injury in the early part of his career. His injury status will be reevaluated by the Aussie medical team in a month, and as per cricket.com.au, the selectors will give the go-ahead should he be ready for the Perth opener in November.
Australian Captain Ready To Push His Limits
The Australian captain wants to push his limits in order to play in the Ashes. The fast bowler is ready to be put through the paces in order to be ready for the cricketing extravaganza on Australian soil. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said, "But when you're 18 or 19, you're like, 'Let's make sure this is the perfect rehab, whether it takes an extra six months'. Whereas, I'm happy to be a bit like, 'Well, it's an Ashes series, whatever it takes to play it'.
"Then, say, at the end, if you're still not 100 per cent and you need to then have a bit of a break next year … there's not another Ashes series."
Australia lost the World Test Championship final to South Africa, and Cummins bowled with his heart out in that match.
The Aussie captain toiled for 35.1 overs during the contest that lasted for four days. He bowled two-thirds as many balls as he had for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, which speaks volumes.
3 September 2025