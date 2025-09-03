Australia Captain Pat Cummins Vows to Push Limits With "Aggressive" Rehab Before Ashes: 'Whatever It Takes To Play It'

Australia's captain Pat Cummins celebrates dismissing West Indies' captain Roston Chase, right, on day two of the first cricket Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados | Image: AP

Australia captain Pat Cummins' participation in the upcoming Ashes series against England is hanging over a thread. A new scan revealed the 32-year-old's lower back has flared up, and he will not take part in the upcoming white ball series against New Zealand and India.

Pat Cummins A Doubt For Ashes

Cummins last featured in the Test series against West Indies and, since then, has been limited to only light work in the gym and has been restricted from bowling until his bone stress settles. Cummins is familiar with this kind of injury as he has struggled with a back injury in the early part of his career. His injury status will be reevaluated by the Aussie medical team in a month, and as per cricket.com.au, the selectors will give the go-ahead should he be ready for the Perth opener in November.

Australian Captain Ready To Push His Limits

The Australian captain wants to push his limits in order to play in the Ashes. The fast bowler is ready to be put through the paces in order to be ready for the cricketing extravaganza on Australian soil. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said, "But when you're 18 or 19, you're like, 'Let's make sure this is the perfect rehab, whether it takes an extra six months'. Whereas, I'm happy to be a bit like, 'Well, it's an Ashes series, whatever it takes to play it'.

"Then, say, at the end, if you're still not 100 per cent and you need to then have a bit of a break next year … there's not another Ashes series."

Australia lost the World Test Championship final to South Africa, and Cummins bowled with his heart out in that match.