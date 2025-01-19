Australia's Chances Of Winning Champions Trophy 2025 Likely To Be Dented? Star Batter Sustains Elbow Injury While Playing BBL

Australia managed to avoid a massive injury scare ahead of the test series in Sri Lanka. While playing in the BBL, stand-in captain for the Sri Lanka series, Steve Smith avoided a massive injury scare after he hurt himself while throwing in the final game of the Big Bash League he played before heading off to Sri Lanka for the series. The injury scare that has plagued the Australian Camp has now delayed Steve Smith's departure to Sri Lanka for the Australian preparatory camp.

Steve Smith Stand-In Captain For Sri Lanka Series

Steve Smith has been in excellent form ever since the Border Gavaskar Trophy when he regained his mojo. In the five match test series against India, Steve Smith scored two centuries and was also a massive part of why Australia are currently in the finals of the World Test Championship.

Following the conclusion of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's squad for the test series in Sri Lanka was announced. Australian Captain Pat Cummins decided to sit out of the Sri Lanka series and in turn Steve Smith was announced as the captain for the series.

Injury Scare For Steve Smith And Australia

Following the hurt elbow of Steve Smith in his Big Bash League match, the stand-in Australian captain will be consulting with a specialist doctor to get to know his date of departure for Sri Lanka. According to Cricket Australia sources as citied by ESPNCricInfo, Steve Smith will be leaving for Sri Lanka in a week's time.