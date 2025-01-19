Kerala Cricket Association President Slams Sanju Samson Over One Line Text That He Sent Him For Missing Vijay Hazare Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Sanju Samson and Team India selections, this raises eyeballs everytime and something on the similar line has happened after Rohit Sharma and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's fifteen for the upcoming Champions Trophy that is to be played in the 'Hybrid Model'. India will play all their games in Dubai. The 'Men in Blue' play their first Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025.

Sanju Samson has been in some great nick and had demonstrated some strong batting performances in 2024. The wicketkeeper-batsman was likely in contention to be picked for the Champions Trophy, but he failed to make the cut. It is being reported that Gautam Gambhir wanted Sanju Samson to be included in India's final fifteen for the marquee ICC event, but Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma wanted Pant to be included which eventually happened.

KCA President Slams Sanju Samson

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it compulsory for all the international players to compete in the domestic games which also includes the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite the BCCI making it mandatory for the Indian international players to play the domestic tournaments, Sanju Samson decided to give Vijay Hazare Trophy a miss. Kerala Cricket Association President Jayesh George has now revealed why Sanju Samson missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

'I am not very sure that Sanju missing the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament was the reason behind his exclusion from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The reason that he was not added in the Vijay Hazare Squad was because he sent a one-line text saying he wouldn't be available for the 30-member preparatory camp. We all know that Samson doesn't need a camp to come into the squad. How did Samson reach the India Team? It was only through the KCA', added George.

Rishabh Pant Preferred Over Samson In Champions Trophy Squad