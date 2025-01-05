Australia Defeat India By Six Wickets In Sydney Test Match To Win Border Gavaskar Trophy After 10 Years

The Indian Cricket team succumbed to a six wicket loss in the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy to win the series 3-1. With the series win against India, Australia booked their place in the WTC final and also retained the BGT after 10 years. India were missing captain and bowler Jasprit Bumrah as he had to sit out on the third day due to injury concerns. India's only win in the series came during the first test match in Perth.

Following the series loss, a lot of questions need to be asked about India's test setup.

Australia Defeat India 3-1 To Win Border Gavaskar Trophy

India lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years with a six-wicket loss to Australia on day three of the fifth and final Test here on Sunday.

Australian chased down the 162-run target in 27 overs with Travis Head (34 not out) and Beau Webster (39 not out) taking the team home.

India lost the five-match series 1-3. Their only win on the tour came in the first Test in Perth.

Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs to be all out for 157 in their second innings.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six wicket haul.

India had won the previous four series against Australia, two at home and as many Down Under.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 185 Australia 1st innings: 181 India 2nd innings: 157 all out in 39.5 overs ( Rishabh Pant 61, Scott Boland 6/45).

Australia 2nd innings: 162 for 4 in 27 overs (Usman Khawaja 41, Travis Head 34 not out, Beau Webster 39 not out ; Prasidh Krishna 3/65).