Virat Kohli to RETIRE After Sydney Test? REPORT Claims Ex-India Captain Wants to...

Given his poor form with the bat, speculations over Virat Kohli 's future is rife. But a recent report in PTI claims that Kohli is in no mood to retire and that he wants to play for India till the 2027 ODI World Cup . Kohli has been woefully out of form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and there has been a chorus growing asking him to call it a day. But, it seems Kohli reckons he can push his body for two more seasons at the international stage and then retire. For the unversed, Kohli only players two formats of the game. He retired from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. He has been the flag-bearer of Indian batting since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar.

The premier India batter may have struggled in Tests, but has been very good in ODIs. The 36-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup and piled up 765 runs in 11 matches.

KOHLI'S SCG DISMISSAL

Following his dismissal at SCG, Kohli yelled at himself and punched his thigh, as he got out for the eighth time edging to the slip cordon or keeper in his nine visits to the crease in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 36-year-old's career was hanging by a thread after he once again fell victim to a back-of-length delivery on a sixth-stump line on the second day of the fifth and final Test against Australia, the bowler being the self-effacing but relentless Scott Boland.

SCG UPDATE

India were all out for 157 in the second innings, leaving Australia a victory target of 162 in the fifth and final Test.

Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs.