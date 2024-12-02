Australia Receives Major Boost Before Adelaide Day-Night Test As Mitchell Marsh Offers Health Update

Mitchell Marsh bowls a delivery on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

The Adelaide Test will test India and Australia's resilience as the pink ball has been unforgiving in certain moments. The Adelaide Oval is all set to host the Men in Blue and the Aussies for a battle of supremacy in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Ahead of the play, Australia has had some injury issues that may aid Team India as they head into the action. But just days before the 2nd test match, AUS receives a huge boost on their side.

Mitchell Marsh Update: All-Rounder Offers Huge Injury Update Before IND vs AUS Adelaide Test

As Team India and Australia prepare for the day-night challenge in Adelaide, the hosts receive a huge boost in their squad as one of the team's main players has assured that he is in good health. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh spoke to the media upon his arrival in Adelaide on Monday, where the seam-bowling all-rounder assured that he was all good for action and would be with the team at the Adelaide Oval.

"The body’s all good, yep. Nah, nah, I'm good to go... I’ll be there," he said while speaking to Channel Nine.

Mitchell Marsh reacts after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

The positive update will be a huge relief for Australia as Marsh's confidence and his eagerness to compete could reinforce Australia's line-up. Marsh has been dealing with a persistent ankle injury and he also had surgery, which caused him to miss some of the summer of 2022–2023. Although he hasn't had a lot of bowling to do, his main function has been as a specialist batter. Marsh has continued to perform for the side despite the injury scare which has kept him off action for quite a while in the past.

Another Aussie Veteran Expected To Miss Out From Action In Pink Ball Test

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh experienced discomfort after bowling 19.3 overs in the first Test match, which Australia lost by 295 runs at Perth's Optus Stadium. Due to concerns about Marsh's fitness, Australia added uncapped Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster to the squad. On the other hand, pacer Scott Boland could join Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the pace attack if Josh Hazlewood is unable to play, as he is also dealing with a side strain.