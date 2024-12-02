UAE Ready To Host India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Match Amid Hybrid Model Talks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its willingness to host the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, amidst discussions around a hybrid model for the tournament. UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, confidently stated, "Why wouldn't we? We have always hosted such games. We will continue to host such games. The UAE is open for business and open for sports."

UAE offers to host India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match

The hybrid model being discussed could potentially see the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held across multiple countries, with the UAE being one of the potential hosts. The BCCI has reportedly refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing security concerns. Pakistan is scheduled to host the event in March next year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the other hand, wants India to come for the tournament and has allegedly refused to accept the hybrid model proposed by the ICC.