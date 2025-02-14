Updated 22:16 IST, February 14th 2025
Australia Sink To New Low, Register Unwanted Record Against Sri Lanka Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Sri Lanka have thrashed Australia by 174 runs to clean-sweep the ODI series 2-0.
Australia's Champions Trophy preparation hits a massive roadblock a Sri Lanka thrashed them to clean sweep the ODI series. They were bowled out for a paltry 107 runs in the 2nd ODI match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.
Riding on Kusal Mendis' brilliant century the home side posted a handsome 281 runs on the board. Dunith Wellalage claimed a four-wicket haul while Wanindu Hasaranga and Asitha Fernando shared three wickets each as Sri Lanka inflicted a 174-run defeat on Steven Smith's side.
Australia Register Unwanted Record Against Sri Lanka
This stands to be Australia's heaviest defeat on Asian soil as their previous lowest score was 139 against India in Sharjah in 1985. No Australian batter could get past the 30-run mark and ahead of the Champions Trophy it will be a massive concern for the Aussies. They will be pitted against England, South Africa and Afghanistan and cannot afford to make any more slipups in the group stage.
Australia's Champions Trophy planning already saw a huge blockade as they won't have the service of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the ICC event.
Smith gave credit to the Sri Lankan bowlers admitting the Australian batters performed very poorly. As quoted by Sky Sports he said, "I thought their bowlers bowled exceptionally well.
"I think on this wicket (the ball) probably skidded on a lot more than the Test wickets. But I think it was a fine bowling performance by Sri Lanka and not a great batting performance (by Australia)."
Australia Will Be Determined To Bounce Back In Champions Trophy
Ben Dwarshius replaced Spencer Johnson who is being touted as Starc's replacement in the long run. But the Australian bowlers looked clueless in front of the Sri Lankan batters who made merry on the Colombo surface. Australia's performance in ICC tournaments has been very consistent and they will be eager to plug their loopholes before launching their campaign against England on February 22.
