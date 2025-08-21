Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

South Africa batter Aiden Markram in action against Australia in 1st ODI | Image: AP

Australia vs South Africa: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will square off against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the second ODI match of the series, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Australia, on Friday, August 22.

The match between Australia and South Africa will kick off at 10 AM IST. Currently, South Africa are leading the three-match ODI series by 1-0.

In the first ODI match in Cairns, South Africa clinched a dominating 98-run win over the Aussies. Keshav Maharaj was named the 'Player of the Match' following his five-wicket haul in a 10-over spell, conceding 33 runs.

South Africa gave a 297-run target to Australia after Aiden Markram scored 82 runs from 81 balls at a strike rate of 101.23. Temba Bavuma (65 runs from 74 balls), and Matthew Breetzke (57 runs from 56 balls) also played clutch knocks in the first inning to help South Africa put up a solid score on the board.

Travis Head led the Aussie bowling attack with his four wickets in nine-over spell.

During the run chase, Mitchell Marsh was the lone player for the Aussies to shine on the field. Rest, no other batters could perform. In the end, the hosts had to concede a humiliating 98-run defeat.

