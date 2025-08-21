Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India To Commence Practice Session On September 5: Report

Asia Cup 2025: Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be starting their practice session on September 5 in Dubai, according to RevSportz.

The report further stated that Pakistan will hold five training sessions and two practice games before the start of the Asia Cup 2025.

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the opening fixture of the tournament at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India's Fixtures In The Asia Cup 2025

In the eight-team tournament, the Men in Blue have been placed in Group A, alongside Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Pakistan. India will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE on September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Team India will lock horns against their arch-rivals, Pakistan, on September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Men in Blue will square off against Oman in their final Group A fixture on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The final match of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played on September 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

BCCI Ignores Shreyas Iyer From India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Earlier on Tuesday, August 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the 15-member squad for the upcoming eight-team tournament. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar attended a press conference in Mumbai to reveal the squad.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill has been named Suryakumar's deputy in the T20I format. The cricket pundits also slammed the BCCI for ignoring Shreyas Iyer from the squad.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (Wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.