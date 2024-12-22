'He Stood Over This Girl': Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

IND vs AUS Test Series: The drama around the Border Gavaskar Trophy refuses to die down and right now it seems that the Australian media is after the Indian team, especially Virat Kohli. Playing Australia in Australia is never an easy task, due to their invisible 12th man, the media. The Australian media always rallies behind its team and makes life difficult for the visiting team and piles on additional pressure. Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement has shocked the entire Indian fanbase and the Australian media is seeing this as an opportunity to attack the Indian team from all ways

Unfortunately for India, few of their players including the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli had some altercations with the Australian journalists and they have now started to blow things out of proportion. Despite India not being at their best, the Australian media knows that they are a powerful bunch of players and they can hit back on the Australian team in the last two Test matches of the series. All the white noise being created by the Australian media is nothing but their shameful ploy of pressurizing the Indian players.

Australian Journalist Calls Kohli A Bully

Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with an Australian reporter and their unit while they were trying to film his children. Kohli walked up to the reporter and asked her to refrain her cameraperson from filming his kids without consent. The Australian media shamelessly twisted the entire narrative and put the blame on Kohli. The Australian media has launched yeh another scathing attack on Kohli and is accusing him of being a bully.

'Nat was out there with a cameraman, a reporter was out there with his cameraman and they were doing what we do on a daily basis essentially, and that’s be at the airport to actually get identities, whether they’re politicians, whether they’re sporting identities or whatever. He took umbrage, he being Virat Kohli, to the fact the cameras were focused on him. What really got my back up when I saw the footage was that he turned around to the three blokes, the two cameramen and the reporter from Channel 7, and said you guys are OK, it’s her. Really? Big tough man, Virat. And then he stood over this girl, Nat Yoannidis, who’s about five foot one, five foot two, and just absolutely berated her. You’re nothing but a bully', said Tony Jones.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line

