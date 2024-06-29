sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:11 IST, June 29th 2024

'Axar Patel is criminally underrated. New era's Jadeja': Axar emerges India's hero in T20 World Cup

IND vs SA Match Today: Axar Patel came in when India were 34/3 and his team were in a spot of bother. But Patel stabilised the Indian innings with Virat Kohli.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Axar Patel during India vs South Africa final in T20 World Cup 2024
Axar Patel during India vs South Africa final in T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:11 IST, June 29th 2024