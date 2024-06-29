Published 21:11 IST, June 29th 2024

'Axar Patel is criminally underrated. New era's Jadeja': Axar emerges India's hero in T20 World Cup

IND vs SA Match Today: Axar Patel came in when India were 34/3 and his team were in a spot of bother. But Patel stabilised the Indian innings with Virat Kohli.