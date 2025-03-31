'Have To Improve': Azmatullah Omarzai Looks To Replicate ODI Success In T20s Under Guidance Of Shreyas Iyer And Ricky Ponting

Afghanistan all rounder Azamatullah Omarzai has been having a cracker of an year in the ODI format. Omarzai was named as the ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year in January and is the number one ranked all rounder in the ICC rankings. Azmatullah Omarzai was grabbed by Punjab Kings during the IPL mega auction for a sum of Rs. 2.4 Crore. As the 18th edition of the IPL is underway, Omarzai looks to replicate his success from ODIs in T20Is too. Omarzai recently revealed that he wants to work on his batting and bowling in the T20 format.

Azmatullah Omarzai Looking To Improve In T20 Format

Azmatullah Omarzai took the world by storm in the ODI format as he now looks to replicate this success in T20Is. Currently playing for Punjab Kings in the IPL, he revealed that he wants to work on his strike rate and improving his bowling speed.

"Yes, you are right when you say that ODI has been my best format thus far. In ODIs, you get more time to settle and you can play longer and take extra time in the middle. In T20s, you don't. So here (in the IPL), I have to improve my strike rate and work on long innings to do the best for my team.

Read More: KKR Hint At XI for Mumbai Clash Amid Sunil Narine Rumours

“International cricket is fast now. If you have 1-2 skills, others will read you. So, you have to learn and improve every time. I will also try to improve my line and length. I will work on my pace to reach 140 kmph. I want to play as a proper fast bowler with my team,” said Azmatullah Omarzai while speaking to PTI.

Azmatullah Omarzai On Learning From Shreyas Iyer

Azmatullah while further speaking also talked about the impact of getting guidance from the likes of Shreyas Iyer who is the captain of the Punjab Kings side. During the interview, he also revealed that he has not spoken a lot with Ricky Ponting but he has had a fair share of conversations with Shreyas Iyer.

"Last season, I talked about the game with Shubman Gill (at Titans). This season, conversations with Shreyas have been good. He is a calm and cool person. I enjoy spending time with him.

"I asked him about how to play fast bowlers in the T20 format. He said 'we should use their pace'. 'The ball travels fast here, you will get runs. Don't try to play forcefully'.

"He has played a lot at international level. He has a good idea of how to play pace," Azmatullah Omarzai further added while speaking to PTI.