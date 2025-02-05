'Babar Azam is One And Only...' - Pakistan Model Confesses Love For Cricketer | WATCH VIDEO

Former Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam is one of the most popular cricketers from his country and hence all the adulation that he gets should not surprise fans. While his form has not been top-notch recently, but his popularity seems to be as high as ever. In a recent interview, model Dua Zahra confessed her love for Babar. She admitted feeling bad when someone talks bad about the cricketer. Zahra confessed her love for Babar on ARY Zindagi’s chat show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’

‘Have a tremendous crush on him’

"Babar Azam is the one and only for me. I have a tremendous crush on him, and I disapprove of the trolling directed at him. It kills me when I see someone talk bad about Babar, I feel as if it would piss my heart off."

Zahra added, “I’m happily single and have never been happily committed. I don’t believe in relationships but in marriage.”

When asked about her idea of an ideal husband, she said, “I want someone who is supportive and very honest and genuine to me, that is my only strict requirement. I can’t share my guy, so he must not lie or hide things from me. I don’t have any such demands for my husband to be too good-looking or anything. Yes, he should be good enough to look compatible next to me. Finances are not an issue, I can earn and manage myself.”