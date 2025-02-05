'Play Longer Without Breaks': Zaheer Khan Reveals His Plans For Indian Star's Recovery Ahead Of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan will have a tough task to cut out in IPL 2025. LSG haven't tasted much success in the cash-rich tournament so far and they will be adamant about ending their trophy drought next season.

One of Zaheer Khan's priorities will be to get Mayan Yadav back on track. The Indian speedster shot to fame with his bursting speed in IPL 2024 for LSG. But after collecting two Player of the Match awards in his first three IPL games, the 22-year-old picked up an abdominal issue which ruled him out of the entire IPL.

LSG Reosed Their Faith On Mayank Yadav For IPL 2025

During his rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy, he suffered a further setback and got injured while bowling during his recovery process. He last played for India against Bangladesh in October but since then has been sidelined with another injury.

Despite his persistent injury issues, LSG retained him for a whopping INR 11 crore, which further proves the IPL team's confidence in the fast bowler. It remains to be seen whether he gets fit in time for IPL 2025 and Zaheer Khan insisted he is trying to help the pacer to be able to play longer without breaks.

Zaheer Khan Provides Update On Mayank Yadav's Recovery

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo he said, 'You know a bowler of his calibre, to be able to play consistently for the long term, that's where I'm trying to put in all my efforts and energy, in terms of giving him the best environment which will really help him play longer without really taking these breaks. I think that's really important and that's the outlook which we have.

'So as much as we are keen on having him [play IPL 2025], we want him 150% fit not just 100% fit so we'll do everything possible to get him there.'