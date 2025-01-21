Babar Azam's Record In Danger As Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Elite Milestone Ahead Of IND vs ENG T20Is

India and England are all set to lock horns against each other in the five-match T20I series set to begin from January 22. The first match of the series will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. Both the heavyweight teams consists of players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Hardik Pandya, Harry Brook and many more. The English are mostly known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket which is called ‘bazball’ by their fans. On the other hand are the World Champions India, who have rarely done anything wrong in the shortest international format over the last two years.

Suryakumar Yadav Eyes To Dismantle Babar Azam's Record

Suryakumar Yadav has emerged among the top T20I batters in the past few years and remained at the top of the ICC Rankings for a long period of time. The latter has slammed three hundreds in T20Is. Surya has smashed one century against England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa. Now, ahead of the IND vs ENG 1st T20I, the Indian captain will be looking to break Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma's key record. Surya, Babar and Rohit have hit one century in T20Is each against England. With Babar Azam not playing any T20I match against England for some time and Rohit Sharma retiring from the shortest international format, SKY will have the best chance to hit his second ton against the three lions and become the batter with most T20I tons against Jos Buttler and Co.

India Favourites To Win Against England