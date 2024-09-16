Published 07:48 IST, September 16th 2024
Bangladesh Cricket Team Arrives in Chennai to a Warm Reception Ahead of Test Series Against India
Players like Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, & Taskin Ahmed, were seen arriving at the team hotel in Chennai, India, where they where they were greeted warmly.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
bangladesh Cricket Team reaches Chennai, India | Image: X/@BCBtigers
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:48 IST, September 16th 2024