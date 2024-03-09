×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How to watch BAN vs SL 3rd T20I in India, Lanka & Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Both nemeses will clash again after the series was leveled to a 1-1. The Match in Sylhet is anticipated to be a thriller

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Image: BCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The three-match Twenty20 International series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is about to come to an end at the Sylhet International Stadium. The series is deadlocked at one game apiece, so this meeting should be intriguing. In the first two matches, both sides have shown amazing batting to the fans, but Bangladesh has simply been a little more reliable.

The hosts recovered well from their heartbreaking failure to chase down over 200 runs in the first game, limiting the Lankans to under 170 runs and winning the match in 18.1 overs with 8 wickets remaining. Today's series decider match will take place at Sylhet. Overall, it appears to be another high-scoring match, and the winner will mostly depend on whatever team can field and bowl better. Which team do you think will win the series?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will commence on Saturday, March 9th, 2024. The match will begin at 03:00 PM onwards

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be hosted at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh. 

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster 

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website. 

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in SL?

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Dialog. The match will begin at 03:00 PM onwards

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in BAN?

 Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live telecast via T Sports and G TV. The live streaming will be available on Rabbitholebd and the T Sports app. The match will begin at 03:30 PM onwards

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in North America? 

Fans in North America can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Willow TV. The match will begin at 06:30 AM EST onwards 

