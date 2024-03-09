×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

James Anderson takes his 700th scalp in Dharamshala, becomes first pacer to reach TITANC feat

Bowler James Anderson became the first pacer and third bowler to surpass 700 Test wickets, adding a stunning new chapter to his amazing tale of perseverance.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
James Anderson
James Anderson | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
England may have lost the Test series against India, but they have acquired some notable records in the process. The English team's debutants have showcased some intense prowess against India, allowing them to secure a win in the opening Test match. But things have gone south since then, as the Three Lions have lost the Test series, and the Men in Blue have secured a 3-1 lead. But pacer James Anderson, who is in action in the series, has attained a gargantuan feat that no pacer has achieved in his career.

Also Read: India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live score & Updates

James Anderson secures GIGANTIC feat, becomes the only pacer to take 700 wickets 

England veteran James Anderson added another magnificent chapter to his incredible story of endurance by becoming the first pacer and third bowler to reach 700 Test wickets. Anderson accomplished the milestone in his 187th Test by dismissing India's Kuldeep Yadav, who was caught behind on day three of the fifth Test here. He enticed the Indian tail-ender into a drive, causing the outside edge. The 41-year-old had 699 scalps after he eliminated Shubman Gill with a peach of a delivery. The only other pacer to have taken 600 or more Test wickets is his former teammate Stuart Broad, who stepped down from action last year with 604 in his bag.

Muttiah Muralidaran of Sri Lanka has 800 Test wickets, the highest in the game, trailing only the late Shane Warne (708). Anil Kumble, India's greatest spinner, is fourth all-time with 619 wickets in 132 Tests. Anderson has been at the peak of his game, both physically and technically, since making his international debut in 2002.

Also Read: Why is Rohit Sharma not on the pitch on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG match? BCCI reveals BIG reason

In addition to nearly 200 Tests, James Anderson has played 194 One-Day Internationals and 19 Twenty20s. He is 13 wickets short of reaching 1000 in international cricket. 

Speaking of the ongoing IND vs ENG match in Dharamshala, Team India has taken a commendable lead, and England is faltering with the bat. R Ashwin has sealed a four-fer as Kuldeep Yadav struck a wicket to put India in the dominant stance. England were able to score 103/5 in the first session as they trail by 156 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

