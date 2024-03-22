Advertisement

After two thrilling white-ball series, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to face off once more, but this time in the longest version of the game. The two Asian powers will face off in two Test matches, the first of which will be contested at Sylhet. Hosts Bangladesh will be buoyed by their ODI series victory over the same opponents, but they will have a different challenge as the Lankan lions are a resilient red-ball team. However, Sri Lanka has some excellent spinning alternatives who may not play much red-ball cricket but might be very useful. The Bangladeshi hitters' ability to match or surpass their Sri Lankan counterparts over the entirety of the Test match could determine the outcome, as the speed department is quite evenly matched once more. These two formidable cricket players will face off in an exciting contest that will test their skill, resolve, and nerves. The scene is set, and the players are primed. See the drama unfold!

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will commence on Friday, March 22nd, 2024. The match will begin at 09:30 AM IST onwards

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be hosted at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in SL?

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Dialog. The match will begin at 09:30 AM onwards

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in BAN?

Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live telecast via T Sports and G TV. The live streaming will be available on Rabbitholebd and the T Sports app. The match will begin at 109:30 am e0:00 AM onwards

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in North America?

Fans in North America can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Willow TV. The match will begin at 12:00 AM EST onwards.