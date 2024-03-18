Advertisement

As they prepare for the decisive encounter of their exciting three-match ODI series, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are tense. The thrilling chase by Sri Lanka in the second game has created the conditions for a titanic match. The Lankan lions' middle-order tenacity allowed them to battle their way back into contention despite the top-order's setbacks. Sri Lanka's confidence is rising with the explosive return of Wanindu Hasaranga, who is just as effective with the bat and the ball. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is mad at themselves for allowing the second game to go by without winning. They were unable to take advantage of their early successes despite their superiority. In this winner-take-all match, both teams are aware that mistakes will not be tolerated. While Sri Lanka's revitalized team will be keen to keep up the momentum, Bangladesh's potent batting lineup will aim to dominate from the start. Every ball will be examined closely and every run scored will be hotly disputed since the series is on the line. In a match that promises to be intense, these two formidable cricket players will square off in a test of nerves, talent, and willpower. The players are primed and the stage is ready. Watch the drama play out!

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will commence on Monday, March 18th, 2024. The match will begin at 09:30 AM IST onwards

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be hosted at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in SL?

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Dialog

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in BAN?

Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live telecast via T Sports and G TV. The live streaming will be available on Rabbitholebd and the T Sports app.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in North America?

Fans in North America can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming via Willow TV.