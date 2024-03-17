×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

'Main players are afraid...': Young pacer talks about insecurities within Pakistan team

He also said that a player's commitment in Pakistan is questioned if he says he is not feeling 100 percent or his body needs rest.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pakistan Team
Pakistan Team | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In a candid revelation, Naseem Shah shed light on the prevalent culture of insecurity within the Pakistan cricket team. Speaking in a recent interview, the fast bowler unveiled how senior players hesitate to take breaks to rest their bodies, fearing potential replacement by younger talents. 

Naseem Shah talks about insecurities within Pakistan team

Naseem Shah, who missed out on participating in the 50-over World Cup in India last year due to a shoulder injury, confessed that even he harbored concerns about losing his spot in the team due to his ailment. Expressing the necessity for improved communication and clarity among senior players, team management, selectors, and the Pakistan Cricket Board, Naseem emphasized the importance of addressing these underlying issues within the setup.

"Honestly, the main players are afraid of giving their bodies rest even when they know they need a break because the Pakistan cricket culture is such that if a new player comes in and performs in a match or two, you don't know if he will replace you permanently in the team," Naseem Shah told Cricwick.

"This fear does not allow players to rest because you are scared your careers could end there. In other countries, if a main player is given a break he is assured he will not be dropped in case his replacement comes in and performs in a match or two," Naseem Shah added.

Naseem Shah also said that a player's commitment in Pakistan is questioned if he says he is not feeling 100 percent or his body needs rest.

The bowler felt that the physio, bowling coach and trainer should decide before a series how many matches a player should play, which will eliminate insecurity and confusion.

Naseem Shah, who returned to action in the Pakistan Super League after missing a few matches of the Asia Cup, the World Cup and tours of Australia and New Zealand because of the shoulder injury, said if the players have clarity, there will fewer long-term injuries.

Naseem Shah said he initially thought his injury wasn't too serious after he hurt his shoulder while saving a boundary against Bangladesh and walked off the pitch in the subsequent tie against India during the Asia Cup.

"I had stiffness in my shoulder but after warm-ups it would get better and I played through it. But during the Asia Cup, I had a tear and felt something tearing inside me," he said.

Naseem Shah said that following the surgery in the UK, he was told that the tear was about "4 or 5 centimetres" long. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

