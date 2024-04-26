Advertisement

The great batter for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku Singh, eventually got his hands on a bat from Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after making numerous demands. A video of Rinku pleading with Kohli for his bat earlier went viral. Despite Rinku's sincere requests, Kohli declined to give him another bat even after finding out what happened to the earlier bat he had given him. Rinku acknowledged breaking Kohli's bat in the released footage when he was up against a spinner during training. This conversation took place before the second-leg match between KKR and RCB.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) published a new video on Thursday in which Rinku Singh can be seen holding the bat that he received from Virat Kohli and declaring with pride, "Bat mil gaya" (I have got Virat Kohli's bat).

In their IPL 2024 rematch at Eden Gardens on April 21, Kolkata Knight Riders edged Royal Challengers Bengaluru, holding off a late onslaught by RCB batters.



On Thursday, though, RCB ended their skid of six straight losses by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by a commanding 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.



RCB chose to bat first and amassed a massive 206 for seven. They passed the 200-mark in the allocated 20 overs thanks to the steady 51 runs off 43 balls provided by Virat Kohli, a quick 50 off just 20 balls, and an undefeated 37 off 20 balls from Cameron Green. With statistics of 3/30, Jaydev Unadkat led the SRH bowling attack, which was bolstered by T Natarajan (2/39) and Mayank Markande (1/42).

As a result, SRH found it difficult to reach the mark; in their 20 overs, they only managed 171 for 8. The three most impressive bowlers for RCB were Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, and Swapnil Singh; they each took two wickets to limit SRH's innings.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will now be seen in action against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 26, 2024.











