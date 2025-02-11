'Batting Par Dhyan Do': Fans Roast Babar Azam After Pakistan Star Flaunts New Jersey On Social Media

Defending champions Pakistan will hope to capitalise on their home comfort when they start their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan-led side is grouped with India, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Except for India's matches, the remaining of the tournament will be held in Pakistan across three venues, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.

Babar Azam Roasted By Fans On Social Media

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, Babar took to social media to reveal Pakistan's Champions Trophy jersey. In the absence of Saim Ayub, Pakistan will rely a lot on the 30-year-old. Pakistan lifted the Champions Trophy when the tournament was conducted in 2017 and they will be adamant to defend their crown against all the odds.

Babar was the subject of severe criticism on social media as people asked him to concentrate on his batting rather than doing photoshoots.

One user commented, 'Batting par dhyan do.

‘Take some lessons from Kane Willionson and Steve Smith or Root too. They were test cricket genius but nowadays they are also performing in ODI too.’

One user wrote, ‘Babar kbhi run bhi bna liya kr bhai’.

Another one commented, 'First learn how to play against quality spin and pace attack.'

Another fan wrote, 'Try playing for Pakistan instead of playing with Pakistan this time.'

Babar Azam Has Been Given New Responsibility

Babar has been given the charge to open the batting to fill in the boots of Saim Ayub and it remains to be seen how he performs in the marquee ICC event. A host of former Pakistan cricketers raised questions over his ability to provide the team with a solid start. On his YouTube channel, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said, 'You are making Babar open. With this decision, the team combination is ruined, and so is Babar's confidence.'