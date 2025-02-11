Kane Williamson Leaves Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Behind In Elite List With Record-breaking Ton Against South Africa

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy , Kane Williamson proved his mettle once again with a brilliant ODI century against South Africa in the 2nd match of the tri-series in Pakistan . The former Kiwis skipper showed encouraging signs as he reached his century in just 72 balls.

Kane Willaimson Surpassed Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma In Elite List

Williamson who returned to the white ball cricket after a brief period, showed why he is considered as one of the modern greats in this format. he announced his arrival with a solid 58 against Pakitan in the first match and now became the second fastest player to reach 7000 ODI runs in just 159 innings. He surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Brian Lara and is just after former Proteas opener Hashim Amla who achieved the feat in 150 innings.

Injury issues have halted Williamson's progress but his consistency could be central to New Zeland's chances in the Champions Trophy. He has also emerged just the 5th Kiwis batter after Ross Taylor, Stephen Fleming, Martin Guptill and Nathan Astle to breach the 7000 run mark.

Kane Willaimson Equalled AB de Villiers' Record

He also equalled AB de Villiers' tally of 47 international hundreds and is expected to get past the former RCB player as he still has a lot to ponder with in international cricket as it stands.

Coming to the match, South Africa posted a healthy 304 runs on the board courtesy of a brilliant 150 by Matthew Breetzke on his debut. He managed to break a 47-year-old record as he recorded the highest individual score ever on debut in ODI cricket.

New Zealand had it easy as the Williamson-Davon Conway show took the match out of South Africa's grasp.

New Zealand are grouped alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and India in the Champions Trophy and will be determined to put up a good show. They will start their campaign against Pakistan on February 19 in Karachi.

Fastest To 7000 ODI Runs