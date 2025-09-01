BCCI Accused Of Not Giving Proper Send-offs To Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma: ‘It Is Actually Shocking...'

An era came to an end after both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid adieu to Test cricket. Just before the England Test series, the two stalwarts decided to hang up their boots to pass the baton to youngsters.

Questions Raised Over Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Test Farewell

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy happened to be the final Test series for both the star players. They already announced their retirement from the shortest format after India clinched their second T20 World Cup title last year. Virat and Rohit's contributions to Indian cricket have been undeniable. Some of the legendary players managed to bid goodbye to cricket in front of a packed stadium.

But both Virat and Rohit didn't have the opportunity to have a farewell Test and spinner Ravi Bishnoi both deserved a proper send-off. On the Game Changers podcast, he said, “It is actually shocking, because you always want to see them retire from the field. For such big legends, you want them to leave while still being on the field, that looks much better. And what both of them have done for India, in my view, there is no one even close."

Shubman Gill led India Brilliantly Against England

Following Rohit's retirement, Shubman Gill has been in charge as India's 37th Test captain, and the 25-year-old exceeded all expectations against England. He led India to a thrilling 2-2 draw, including a sensational 6-run win over England at the Oval in the last Test.

He finished as the highest run scorer and also became the Indian captain with the most runs in a Test series. In the bowling department, both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj emerged as match-winners and the latter even ended up with 23 wickets, the highest across the two teams.