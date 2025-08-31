Updated 31 August 2025 at 20:15 IST
Ishant Sharma Shares Funny Exchange With Virat Kohli Ahead Of First Test Fifty: 'Abbey Jaa Naa...'
Ishant Sharma revealed how Virat Kohli teased him when he scored his maiden Test century against the West Indies in Kingston back in 2019
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Virat Kohli might have retired from Test cricket, but he will remain a pivotal part of India's rich history in the long format. The 36-year-old is in contention to feature in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, which could be his last appearance on the big stage for the Men In Blue.
Ishant Sharma Shared Hilarious Virat Kohli Incident
Ahead of the England Test series, Virat announced he is hanging up his boots from the long format, sending shockwaves around the world. The RCB star already bid adieu to the shortest format after India clinched the T20 World Cup title last year.
Ishant Sharma shared a hilarious incident with Virat Kohli during a match against the West Indies. The Indian fast bowler revealed how Virat teased him when he scored his maiden Test century in Kingston in 2019. In a video shared by the Gujarat Titans on social media, he said, "Oh, that is a special one. Scoring my first 50 against the West Indies. I was very relaxed. I think that was in Jamaica. I was very relaxed, talking to Virat, putting my feet up on the table. And he said, what are you going to do? I said, I'm going to bat. I said, I'm going to score runs. He was laughing and said, "Abbey Jaa Na". Obviously, being a Delhi boy, we played together since childhood. Under 17s, we started playing together. And then he said, go man, just stand there and play the ball. (Hanuma) Vihari will score runs."
Also Read: Out-Of-Favour Sarfaraz Khan Encounters Huge Injury Setback, Indian Test Batter To Miss Out On Duleep Trophy: Report
India Showed Brilliant Composure Against England
The post Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma era started with a thrilling 2-2 draw with England. Shubman Gill replaced Rohit as India's 37th test captain and had a great start to his new role. He finished as the highest run scorer and also became the Indian captain with the most runs in a Test series. In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj emerged as a match-winner and the fast bowler ended up with 23 wickets, the highest across the two teams.
Also Read: R Ashwin Expected To Embark On New Chapter After IPL Retirement, Star Spinner Likely To Feature In This Foreign T20 League: Report
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 31 August 2025 at 20:15 IST