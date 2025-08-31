Ishant Sharma Shares Funny Exchange With Virat Kohli Ahead Of First Test Fifty: 'Abbey Jaa Naa...'

Virat Kohli might have retired from Test cricket, but he will remain a pivotal part of India's rich history in the long format. The 36-year-old is in contention to feature in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, which could be his last appearance on the big stage for the Men In Blue.

Ishant Sharma Shared Hilarious Virat Kohli Incident

Ishant Sharma shared a hilarious incident with Virat Kohli during a match against the West Indies. The Indian fast bowler revealed how Virat teased him when he scored his maiden Test century in Kingston in 2019. In a video shared by the Gujarat Titans on social media, he said, "Oh, that is a special one. Scoring my first 50 against the West Indies. I was very relaxed. I think that was in Jamaica. I was very relaxed, talking to Virat, putting my feet up on the table. And he said, what are you going to do? I said, I'm going to bat. I said, I'm going to score runs. He was laughing and said, "Abbey Jaa Na". Obviously, being a Delhi boy, we played together since childhood. Under 17s, we started playing together. And then he said, go man, just stand there and play the ball. (Hanuma) Vihari will score runs."