BCCI Bars Wives, Families From Accompanying Players on Tours After BGT Debacle

The Board of Control of Cricket in India has cracked the whip after the shambolic show in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per reports, wives and families of cricketers cannot accompany the player for more than two weeks on a tour of over 45 days. In fact, if the duration of the tour is less than 45 days, than the wives or families could only be permitted to be with the player for a week. Also, the cricketers have been requested to travel in the Team bus to go to venues for matches. In fact, sources close to the happenings also confirm that players would have to pay extra for carrying extra luggage on tours.

GAMBHIR IN TROUBLE AS WELL

The report also claims that India coach Gautam Gambhir 's personal manager will not be allowed to sit in the VIP box or travel on the team bus. He will have to stay in a different hotel.

Not just this, now, players would be getting a corporate-style performance-based variable. This is reportedly going to be introduced so that the cricketers take responsibility and ownership.

During the recent tour of Australia, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah travelled with their families separately when the rest of the team was travelling together.

Australia beat India 3-1 in the five-match Test series. India took the lead with a win at Perth but then squandered it away soon. Bumrah was the star for India as he picked up 32 wickets and was the leading wicket-taker in the series. Bumrah was also awarded the player of the series for his brilliant show with the ball.

WHAT LIES AHEAD FOR TEAM INDIA?