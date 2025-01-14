BCCI to Introduce Corporate-Style Performance-Based Variable Pay - REPORT

Rohit Sharma talks to his teammates before the start of play on the last day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

It was a shambolic loss against Australia and hence heads are now going to turn it seems. In a recent meeting between the BCCI selectors, the Indian captain and the coach, it is reportedly understood that the board is going to take a few tough calls. According to a report on the Indian Express, the BCCI is contemplating a corporate-style performance-based variable system. This system is going to be in place to ensure that players are accountable and take ownership in their performances. The system is said to be formulated on the lines of how corporate houses appraise their employees annually. While this would be a first, one understands something on these lines was required after the 3-1 loss at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

ARE THERE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN ROHIT-GAMBHIR?

Quashing rumours of any kind of rift between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir, BCCI vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Monday offered support to the senior batter who is currently navigating a major slump in form.

‘No rift’

"It's completely wrong statement, there is no rift between chairman of selection (Ajit Agarkar) and coach, there is no rift between captain and coach. This is all rubbish which is being spread in a section of media," Shukla said in a sharp retort to questions on the team's dynamics in the aftermath of the loss.

Shukla also said that the recent review meeting to assess the team's performance has thrashed out the way forward.

"Review meeting is complete. We have discussed the way forward and how to do well," he said.