BCCI Dissects The NZ Debacle & Gautam Gambhir's Approach As The Countdown To BGT Series Begins

In the aftermath of the historic series loss against New Zealand at home, the BCCI is leaving no stones unturned to analyze and review on what transpired to the Men in Blue's shambolic performance. The utter humiliation of the top-order batters was something they did not expect to see against the Blackcaps. Now that the countdown for the Border Gavaskar Trophy has begun, the higher ops at the Board of Control for Cricket In India [BCCI] sat down for a comprehensive analysis of the three-match Test series. Multiple points were raised, which also included Gambhir's coaching style.

Rohit, Agarkar & Gambhir Analyze The Issues Before India Jets Off For BGT

The trio of India Skipper Rohit Sharma , chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gambhir sat down for a meeting to conduct a postmortem of the debacle against New Zealand. Gambhir participated in the meeting virtually, while BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah were also present. It has been discovered that during the series, the team management was questioned regarding specific choices they made. There were also talks about how the team is adjusting to Gambhir's coaching style, which differs greatly from that of his predecessor Rahul Dravid. The three were instructed to offer recommendations for remedial actions.

"It was a six hour marathon meeting which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

<span style="background-color:rgb(255,255,255);color:rgb(0,0,0);">India's coach <a href="https://www.republicworld.com/topics/gautam-gambhir">Gautam Gambhir</a> captain Rohit Sharma <a href="https://www.republicworld.com/topics/jasprit-bumrah">Jasprit Bumrah</a> and Ravindra Jadeja attend a practice session before third test match against New Zealand in Mumbai, India | Image: AP Photo</span><br>

Also Read: BCCI vs PCB Spar On CT Venue As Naqvi Denies Receiving Any Official Note From Indian Board

Another important topic discussed during the meeting was the absence of the pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. The team's vice captain was rested for the third test, which the BCCI officials were not pleased with. They also questioned why the team chose a rank turner after losing on a similar type of surface in Pune.

"Bumrah's absence was discussed although it was a precautionary move. Opting for a rank turner despite India not faring well on these tracks are some of the issues that came up for discussion," the source added.

While it is unclear whether Gambhir's coaching style has been questioned, it is understood that some members of the Indian team think tank aren't on same page with the head coach. Furthermore, with only 10 Ranji Trophy matches, the selections of T20 specialist all-rounder Nitish Reddy and rookie pacer Harshit Rana were far from unanimous.