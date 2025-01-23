BCCI HIDING Mohammed Shami's INJURY? Abhishek Sharma's Explanation on Why IND Pacer Missed T20I vs England Sparks Controversy

The spotlight was on ace pacer Mohammed Shami ever since his name featured in the provisional India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. The veteran pacer was reportedly set to make an international comeback. Shami last played for India in the 2023 World Cup, since then, injury has kept him out of action and national reckoning. But now, with Shami's name featuring in the squad for the T20Is against England - one felt Shami was a certainty in the playing XI. But that was not be be as Suryakumar Yadav confirmed at the toss when he revealed the playing XI. His absence raised eyebrows as fans started questioning the Indian board. While some fans reckoned BCCI is hiding Shami's injury, others seemed puzzled and baffled over the call.

‘Decision of the team management’

“I feel it’s the decision of the team management and they thought it’s a better option keeping in mind of these conditions," Abhishek said at the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, opener Abhishek played an explosive knock of 79 off just 34 balls as India win the first T20I against England by 7 wickets to take the series lead 1-0.

India won the toss and bowled first. During the first innings, England collapsed like a house of cards and set a target of 133 for India thanks to Varun Chakaravarthy's 3/23. India got off to a flying start thanks to Sanju Samson and the rest was carried on by Abhishek Sharma with his explosive knock of 79 off 34 balls.

England: 132 all out in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 68; Varun Chakravarthy 3/23, Arshdeep Singh 2/17, Axar Patel 2/22, Hardik Pandya 2/42).