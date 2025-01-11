Published 15:42 IST, January 11th 2025
BCCI Make A Shocking U-Turn On KL Rahul's Plea, Team India Star To Play ODI Series vs England: Reports
The BCCI have reportedly back-tracked from KL Rahul's request for a break as they want him in action for the upcoming ODI series vs England.
The BCCI has become super cautious after Team India's performance in the BGT Tests. After the Men in Blue's 1-3 loss, questions have risen over the team's credibility as a cricketing giant. With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, the selection committee has become mindful of the situation as they want their players to deliver their A-game. The committee's moves began with KL Rahul as the BCCI wants the veteran cricketer to be a part of the ODI Series despite the cricketer requesting a break after the BGT Series.
KL Rahul's Plea For A Break Rejected As BCCI Selectors Pull Back Their Decision: Reports
The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI Selection Committee has rejected KL Rahul's request for a break as they want the Indian batter to be a part of the upcoming white-ball series against England. Multiple reports have suggested that KL had sought some rest time after the arduous Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. But the selection committee wants him to be a part of the ODI leg of the series against England.
KL Rahul's request had been initially approved by the selection committee. However, they have made the decision to reverse course and want Rahul to prepare for action as soon as possible. According to reports, they thought about the situation before deciding to pull back. The ODI Series could help the team prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which will begin in February.
"The selectors initially decided to rest Rahul, who plays in the middle order and is a wicketkeeper in the ODIs, from the entire white-ball series against England at home. However, they had a rethink, and the BCCI has now asked him to play in the ODI series so that he gains some match practice ahead of the Champions Trophy in February," the sources said as per reports.
KL Rahul's Inclusion In England ODIs Could Benefit Team India
While KL Rahul has been away from the T20I format, the ODIs and Test cricket is where the team could benefit from his services. In the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy series, Rahul performed decently and had a key role in India's win in the Perth Test. He was also the third-highest run-getter after scoring 276 runs at an average of 30.66. The Indian side will compete in ODIs after a long time, and this is where they could make use of their in-form players.
