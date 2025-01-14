'Can't Even Discuss Things': BCCI Official Levels Serious Allegations On Gautam Gambhir, Accuses Head Coach Of Misusing Perks

The Indian Cricket Team is under scrutiny for their awry performance lately. Ever since Gautam Gambhir took charge as the head coach, the Men in Blue's performance have taken a major dip in ODIs and Test Cricket. Team India is coming off a loss at the hands of Australia 1-3 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, with fans and analysts being critical of the former India cricketer. Recently, some new details have come to light which expose Gambhir for misusing his perks as a head coach.

BCCI Official Alleges Misuse Of Perks By Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

Amid scrutiny over Gautam Gambhir's tenure as Team India head coach, a BCCI official alleges misuse of perks by Gambhir after revealing that GG's PA was sitting in the car which was designated for the national selectors. He added that the person is also allotted a space in the BCCI's hospitality box in Adelaide. He went on to question the person's presence in the area that was only designated for the support staff and the players.

"Why was his PA sitting in the car specified for national selectors? They can't even discuss things in private with an unknown third person in the car. Why was he allotted space in the BCCI's hospitality box in Adelaide? How did he have breakfast in the cordoned-off area of a five-star facility that is just earmarked for the team members?" BCCI official said to PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses the media at the press conference in Mumbai | Image: PTI Photo

Gautam Gambhir To Be Evaluated By BCCI Over Team India's Performance In Champions Trophy

Following India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, reports have stated that Gautam Gambhir's run as the head coach of Team India would be "revaluated" on the basis of India's Champions Trophy performance. The marquee ICC tournament is all set to begin next month. Notably, concerns have sparked after it was reported that there is some discontent over the dressing room due to his push to end the superstar culture in the team. GG's position has been shaky as well as Team India lost six out of 10 Tests and also a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.