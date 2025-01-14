Shubman Gill Set For Ranji Trophy Return, Confirms Availability For Punjab's Upcoming Clash vs Karnataka | Reports

Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

After failing to offer a decent performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Shubman Gill has sought to head back into domestic cricket. The top-order Indian batter was overlooked for the T20I series against England, and he would make use of his available time to hone his skills at the domestic level. With the second half of the Ranji Trophy tournament all set to commence, Gill has seemingly confirmed his availability to the Punjab Ranji Team.

Shubman Gill Set To Join Punjab In Ranji Trophy Match vs Karnataka

Days after a poor performance in the Test series against Australia, Shubman Gill is scheduled to join Punjab for the team's sixth-round Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in Bengaluru on January 23. While the Punjab team has not yet been revealed, a report in ESPNcricinfo claims that India's top-order batsman confirmed that he is available for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match.

Shubman Gill bats during play on the second day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Gill has been under fire for his performance in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. He had scored just 93 runs from three matches in Australia at an average of 18.60, with a highest score of 31. The Men in Blue lost the five-match series by 1-3. The team's horrendous run has enhanced the call for top Team India stars to compete in domestic cricket in order to commit themselves to red-ball cricket. Even the BCCI brass has been vocal in arguing that stars should attend domestic marquee events if their international schedule allows them to do so.

Rohit Sharma Returns To Training With Mumbai Ranji Squad

Rohit Sharma has realised that to regain his form, he must return to his roots. The India Test and ODI captain recently attended the Mumbai Ranji Team's morning training session at the Wankhede Stadium. The MCA squad trained ahead of the Ranji Trophy's resumption.

Rohit Sharma, who received criticism for scoring only 31 runs in three Test matches in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, practised in the nets while facing deliveries from domestic stars. While he attended training sessions with the team, his availability for the domestic tournament is unknown because the MCA has yet to announce the squad.