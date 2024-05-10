Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team may witness a few backend alterations and changes as the coaching staff may undergo an overhaul soon. The current head coach for the Indian Cricket Team, Rahul Dravid, could step back from the role as his contract is all set to end soon. Dravid's contract was set to end after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup, but he and the coaching staff were offered extensions, and they continued to function with the team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) affirmed that they will be ready to seek applicants for the role. Regarding Dravid's future as the coach, BCCI secretary Jay Shah offered a key update.

Jay Shah sheds light on Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure with Team India, says he needs to re-apply for the role

The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has stated that the Indian Cricket Team head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure will end soon and that he will have to apply again if he wants to stay in the position once his current term concludes with the T20 World Cup next month. He also made it obvious that his subsequent hire would be for a period of three years.

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years.

India's Rahul Dravid inspects the pitch ahead of the South Africa vs India match at Cape Town | Image: PTI



There is no precedent of different coaches for different format in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Secretary Jay Shah mentioned during a media interaction at the BCCI office.

Shah added during the conversation that the Cricket Advisory Committee has the final say in all matters and that, in accordance with the CAC's suggestions, a foreign coach may also be taken into consideration.

Rahul Dravid and his coaching staff are expected to lead the Men in Blue at the T20 World Cup, and then, the BCCI may bring their brains together to figure out a new person for the job.