Virat Kohli was like a ninja last night when RCB was in action against PBKS. He went full fly like a butterfly, and sting like a bee as he elevated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to new levels, and he has kept the team's slim playoff dreams alive. Bengaluru eliminated Punjab last night and most of the credit should go to the superstar Indian batter, who will be a part of Team India in the T20 World Cup. Not only he was an absolute fire while batting, but his spectacular fielding was also on display. At one point, he also brutally mocked a player who was dismissed in last night's match at Dharamshala.

Virat Kohli sends off PBKS batter Rilee Rossouw after mimicking his gesture, moment goes VIRAL

For the Punjab Kings, Rilee Rossouw came up with a spectacular celebration after he secured his half-century off 21 balls. He made his bat look like a gun and imitated that he fired it off as he celebrated his blitz knock. He was constantly hitting big until he miscued a shot, and Will Jacks made a successful catch off the deep. Even though Kohli had no hands on his dismissal, his fiery attitude was on display.

Virat Kohli mimics Rilee Russow's celebration| Image: JioCinema (Screengrab)



Virat Kohli mimicked Rilee Rossouw's celebratory gesture as the batter made the walk back to the dressing room. The moment of the match has gone super viral over various social media platforms. After PBKS lost Rossouw, things went downhill for the team as they were bowled out after scoring 181 runs.

Speaking of the match, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green kept RCB on the front foot as their respective knocks helped Bengaluru rake up a total score of 241 runs. Punjab lost Prabhsimran Singh early, but Rilee Russow allowed them to gain some momentum. However, after he lost his wicket, PBKS failed to stabilize and missed out on reaching the target after being bowled out. Punjab has been officially eliminated from the IPL 2024 Playoffs race after they lost by a 60-run margin, while Bengaluru stays in the race despite having a slim chance.