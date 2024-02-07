Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the much-awaited India vs England 5-match Test series, Team India has endured a huge blow. Virat Kohli, who has been in a scintillating form of late, will miss out on the first two Tests. According to the BCCI's statement, Kohli has cited personal reasons behind his voluntary leave.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests of the England series

India and England will play a 5-match Test series

The 1st Test is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2024

Also Read | Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from two IND vs ENG Tests, has to speak to Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

BCCI statement on Virat Kohli sparks speculations

With just three days left to the start of the first home Test series of 2024, one of the team's premier batsman, Virat Kohli, has relinquished from the squad. Kohli has cut off international duty owing to some personal reasons. The intimation has been made via. an official statement from BCCI.

Advertisement

While the board has informed that Kohli will remain absent due to some reasons that cannot be disseminated to the public, in addition to that, it has also requested the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy. The augmentations have sparked speculations and users on social media have begun to dwell on the potential reason for Kohli's unavailability.

Junior Virat Kohli coming pic.twitter.com/HeOLmSJTAE — Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) January 22, 2024

Not a personal reason !! something wrong with the management this time ... — Sameer Qayyum Pure Cricket Lover (@sameerqayyum681) January 22, 2024



Many fans have showcased their concerns as well since Kohli did not arrive in Ayodhya despite being invited to the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir.



Advertisement

Hope everything is fine with Virat Kohli.



- Take care King Kohli and Comeback soon...!!!! 🐐 — Ayush 🚩 (@Superoverr) January 22, 2024

I wish everything is fine at his end. Praying for him and his family's good health. — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) January 22, 2024

Thus, with the official reason not being announced, the flow of assertions would continue. Notably, Virat Kohli did not play the 1st India vs Afghanistan T20I on similar grounds. The T20I took place on January 11, 2024.