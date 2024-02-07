Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:00 IST
BCCI's cryptic statement on Virat Kohli kickstarts speculation: 'Representing India is top priority'
Virat Kohli's sudden decision to opt out of the first two Tests against England has sparked various speculations. India vs England 1st Test to begin on Jan 25.
Ahead of the start of the much-awaited India vs England 5-match Test series, Team India has endured a huge blow. Virat Kohli, who has been in a scintillating form of late, will miss out on the first two Tests. According to the BCCI's statement, Kohli has cited personal reasons behind his voluntary leave.
3 things you need to know
- Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests of the England series
- India and England will play a 5-match Test series
- The 1st Test is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2024
Also Read | Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from two IND vs ENG Tests, has to speak to Rohit Sharma
BCCI statement on Virat Kohli sparks speculations
With just three days left to the start of the first home Test series of 2024, one of the team's premier batsman, Virat Kohli, has relinquished from the squad. Kohli has cut off international duty owing to some personal reasons. The intimation has been made via. an official statement from BCCI.
While the board has informed that Kohli will remain absent due to some reasons that cannot be disseminated to the public, in addition to that, it has also requested the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy. The augmentations have sparked speculations and users on social media have begun to dwell on the potential reason for Kohli's unavailability.
Many fans have showcased their concerns as well since Kohli did not arrive in Ayodhya despite being invited to the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir.
Thus, with the official reason not being announced, the flow of assertions would continue. Notably, Virat Kohli did not play the 1st India vs Afghanistan T20I on similar grounds. The T20I took place on January 11, 2024.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:22 IST
