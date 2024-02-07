Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from two IND vs ENG Tests, has to speak to Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli has spoken to Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that representing his country has always been his top priority.

Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahead of the start of the 1st India vs England Test, Team India's premier batsman, Virat Kohli, has opted out of the series opener and the 2nd Test. Kohli has withdrawn from the India vs England Test series for the first two Test matches due to personal reasons. The 1st Test is scheduled to take place from January 25, 2024.

3 things you need to know

  • Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first 2 Tests of the India vs England Test series
  • India and England will face off in a 5 match Test series
  • The 1st Test will start on January 25, 2024

Virat Kohli won't feature in first two Tests

Team India will have to play the 1st and 2nd Test of the 5-match series against England without the services of Virat Kohli. According to a statement released by BCCI, Kohli has withdrawn from the first couple of matches due to some personal reasons.

“Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons. Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series. The Men’s Selection Committee will name a replacement soon.”

Kohli's absence will create a huge void in the middle-order, and it will be a huge space to fill, considering Kohli has been in a scintillating form of late. It will be interesting to note who comes in for him.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:19 IST

