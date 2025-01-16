'Let Everyone Enjoy Their Social Media': BCCI Secretary Downplays Indian Cricket Rift Between Rohit Sharma And Gautam Gambhir

The reports don't seem to end regarding the internal rifts going on inside the Indian Cricket team's dressing room. These reports of rifts within the Indian dressing room started back during the Border Gavaskar Trophy and head coach Gautam Gambhir seems to amidst all of the controversies. India lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy series 3-1 to Australia in Australia. With the loss in the series, India also were knocked out from a spot in the World Test Championship final. The series was plagued with controversies which have reminded Indian Cricket fans of the Greg Chappel era.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia gave his take on the reports about a rift in the Indian dressing room.

BCCI Secretary Downplays Rift Within Indian Dressing Room

As BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia spoke exclusively to Republic TV, he downplayed the reports of the rifts within the dressing room and stated that it is all social media and that people are having their fun on social media. He further stated that the BCCI does not concern itself with these issues and doesn't pay attention to social media.

"These are not my cup of tea these are things for social media. I do not want to make any comment. Let everyone enjoy their social media status and updates and let everybody have their fun. As far as BCCI is concerned we are not bothered about these issues, we are in our job and in a very strong manner. We do not give much importance to what social media is saying and what is going on between whom.

"It doesn't matter whether it is main stream media, off stream media, social media or electronic media, it doesn't make any difference as far as BCCI is concerned," said the BCCI secretary.