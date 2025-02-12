Published 08:24 IST, February 12th 2025
BCCI Selectors, Gautam Gambhir TROLLED For Not Picking Yashasvi Jaiswal in Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad
Young Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut in the first ODI versus England and then one felt he was a certainty in the Team India squad for the Champions Trophy.
Young Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut in the first ODI versus England and then one felt he was a certainty in the Team India squad for the Champions Trophy . India won the opening ODI versus England and the belief was that head coach Gautam Gambhir , being a left-hander himself, would prefer a right-left combination at the top and hence Jaiswal would be in the squad, at least. But once the final squad was revealed on Tuesday night, it was surprising to see him name missing. While this seemed surprising, one reckoned Gambhir and the Indian selectors were a tad-bit harsh on the youngster. Here are some of the fan reactions on the omission of Jaiswal from the Champions Trophy squad.
FAN REACTIONS
Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy has sneaked into the side. The big news from the squad announcement is the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah . Harshit Rana has made it to the squad and is being looked at as Bumrah's replacement.
Champions Trophy 2025
The mega event is set to start from February 19 in Karachi where the hosts take on New Zealand in the opener. India will play all it's matches at the Dubai International stadium in Dubai after the PCB agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model. Team India, even without Bumrah, look a solid unit which can go all the way. Team India play their tournament opener against Bangladesh and then take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the big ticket game on February 23.
