Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025, 33-Year-Old Star Spinner Called Up To Play His Second ICC Event in Dubai

Jasprit Bumrah looks on during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

The final squad for the Indian cricket team has been officially unveiled, and it is official that Jasprit Bumrah will not be joining the side. The star Indian pacer missed out due to the lower back injury which he suffered during the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 3-1. It is a setback for the Indian squad, who have been heavily beneficial due to the pacer in the past. A couple of changes have been made, as a spinner has been added to the Men in Blue squad

India Suffer Huge Setback As Jasprit Bumrah Couldn’t Recover On Time, Replacement Named

Team India's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy has been officially unveiled. According to a media release shared by the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI), Jasprit Bumrah has been effectively ruled out of the marquee ICC tournament. Pacer Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah's replacement. India skipper Rohit Sharma will be leading the side. Varun Chakravarthy has also been included in the mix, who would replace Yashasvi Jaiswal in the provisional squad. The young Indian opener is now named in the non-traveling reserves alongside pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Shivam Dube.

"Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement. Team India have also named Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad. The spinner will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal who was initially named in the provisional squad," the statement from the BCCI read.

Team India's Squad For The Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli , Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling Substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.