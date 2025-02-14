'The BCCI Is Very Serious': BCCI Takes Strong Stance, Players Told Diktats Are Non-Negotiable Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Following tough losses in back to back test series for India, first against New Zealand where India were whitewashed 3-0 at home. Following the loss to the Kiwis, India lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy to Australia in Australia by a margin of 4-1. Due to these back to back series losses, India also failed to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship. Following this, the BCCI released a list of diktats that all players have been asked to follow strictly. This includes points such as that all players are to play domestic cricket and guidelines against family members travelling on tours were also released.

Champions Trophy First Tournament Where Diktats Will Come Into Action

The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be the first event where BCCI's diktats against families travelling with players will come into action. According to reports, the BCCI will be very strict with the implementation of these diktats. Apart from this a formal SOP has also been shared with players on all of the other rules they are supposed to follow.

"There is no going back on this and the players have made aware that the BCCI is very serious about the SOPs," a source was cited according to the report by Cricbuzz.

Senior Player Told That Policy Decision Will Be Followed

According to a report by PTI, a senior player of the team had inquired regarding the decision of partners and wives not being allowed on tours. In response to his inquiry he was told that the policy decision will be followed by a senior BCCI official. The senior player was further told that if any exceptions were to be made, he would have to cover the full cost of the expenses.

“If anything changes then it is different but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed. Since the tour is of less than one month, families won't be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as BCCI won't be covering any cost," stated the senior BCCI source.