Shubman Gill Jumps To Second Spot In ICC ODI Rankings, Rohit Sharma Enters Top Three After Cuttack Heroics

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill run between the wickets to score during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Team India opener Shubman Gill has elevated himself to the number two spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters. After his heroic innings against England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill is closing in on Pakistan's Babar Azam and is only five points away from taking the lead. The Pakistani batsman has maintained his position, but he now faces competition from Gill, who scored 112 runs in the third ODI.

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill Climbs To No. 2 Spot

Team India recently capped off a solid finish against England in One-Day Internationals. The hosts pulled off a series whitewash in the Ahmedabad ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium. Cricketer Subman Gill looked in exemplary form as he smashed big numbers on the scoreboard in all three matches. Gill’s outing in the 3d ODI was spectacular as he set records with his 7th ODI ton. The Indian batter’s form allowed him to climb in the ODI batter’s rankings and has reached to the number two spot.

Rohit Sharma fist bumps with batting partner Shubman Gill after hitting a six during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma Also Soars, Reaches The Top 3 Spot In ICC Rankings

Rohit Sharma, Team India's Test and ODI captain, is also in the number three zone after climbing in the third place after scoring a magnificent century in Cuttack, which helped him climb the ODI rankings. The skipper's 119-run innings at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium was a massive response to all of his critics. The India star's timeless knock helped him regain his form as the Men in Blue prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy , which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE. The Indian star shrugged off any concern over his form. However, he failed to capitalise on the momentum as he was dismissed at just one run in the final ODI match in Ahmedabad.