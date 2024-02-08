Advertisement

The BCCI on Friday unveiled India's squad for the first two Test matches against England. India and England are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against each other starting January 25 in Hyderabad.

India and England will play a five-match Test series from January 25 to March 11

The first match will be played in Hyderabad, followed by Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala

India have added three wicket-keepers to the squad but no Ishan Kishan

BCCI unveils squad for first two Tests

The BCCI announced the 16-member squad with Rohit Sharma as captain and Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy. Avesh Khan and Dhruv Jurel have received their maiden Test call-up, while Ishan Kishan has once again been snubbed from the first two Tests.

Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

