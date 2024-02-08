Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:48 IST
BCCI unveils India squad for first two Tests against England, 3 wicket-keepers but no Ishan Kishan
Avesh Khan and Dhruv Jurel have received their maiden Test call-up, while Ishan Kishan has once again been snubbed from the first two Tests.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The BCCI on Friday unveiled India's squad for the first two Test matches against England. India and England are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against each other starting January 25 in Hyderabad.
3 things you need to know
- India and England will play a five-match Test series from January 25 to March 11
- The first match will be played in Hyderabad, followed by Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala
- India have added three wicket-keepers to the squad but no Ishan Kishan
Also Read: Amid disciplinary issues saga, Ishan Kishan uploads new video that brings the controversy to an end
Advertisement
BCCI unveils squad for first two Tests
The BCCI announced the 16-member squad with Rohit Sharma as captain and Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy. Avesh Khan and Dhruv Jurel have received their maiden Test call-up, while Ishan Kishan has once again been snubbed from the first two Tests.
Advertisement
Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.