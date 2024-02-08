Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

BCCI unveils India squad for first two Tests against England, 3 wicket-keepers but no Ishan Kishan

Avesh Khan and Dhruv Jurel have received their maiden Test call-up, while Ishan Kishan has once again been snubbed from the first two Tests.

Vishal Tiwari
Indian Test team
Indian Test team | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The BCCI on Friday unveiled India's squad for the first two Test matches against England. India and England are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against each other starting January 25 in Hyderabad. 

3 things you need to know

  • India and England will play a five-match Test series from January 25 to March 11
  • The first match will be played in Hyderabad, followed by Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala
  • India have added three wicket-keepers to the squad but no Ishan Kishan

Also Read: Amid disciplinary issues saga, Ishan Kishan uploads new video that brings the controversy to an end

BCCI unveils squad for first two Tests

The BCCI announced the 16-member squad with Rohit Sharma as captain and Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy. Avesh Khan and Dhruv Jurel have received their maiden Test call-up, while Ishan Kishan has once again been snubbed from the first two Tests. 

Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

