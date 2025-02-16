Updated 10:19 IST, February 16th 2025
BEAT India or Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Pakistan Vice-Captain Salman Agha's BIZARRE Response
One understands that the spotlight is around the much-hyped India versus Pakistan game at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that takes place at the DIS in Dubai. The match is locked for February 23 and it is set to be arguably the biggest cricket match of the calendar. Of course, it is arch-rivals India-Pakistan locking horns - so the excitement would be hitting the roof. Predictions and all kinds of chatter is happening among the fans and the plaudits. Pakistan are hosts and the expectations would be mighty high from them. Pakistan's vice captain Salman Agha recently spoke on a PCB podcast. When asked about what the match against India means, Agha played it down claiming it is an important match but the team is more focused on clinching the crown and not just one particular match.
‘Winning CT 25 is more important’
”The Pakistan-India match is the biggest, but winning the Champions Trophy is more important. If we beat India but don’t win the tournament, that win holds no value. However, if we lose to India but lift the trophy, that’s a bigger achievement. Our goal is to perform well and win the mega event,” Agha said.
”I am excited for the Champions Trophy – Pakistan hosting an ICC event is special. As a Lahore native, lifting the trophy in my hometown would be a dream come true. The Pakistan team has the potential to win,” he said.
Pakistan at CT
Hosts Pakistan are also the defending champions. They won the title back in 2017 in England. It was a Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side. Pakistan will play the curtain-raiser in the National stadium in Karachi on February 19. The hosts take on New Zealand. That game is expected to be a full house.
February 16th 2025