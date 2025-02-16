sb.scorecardresearch
  • LOBBIES in Pakistan Team Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Ex-Star Makes Bold Comment on Mohammed Rizwan-Faheem Ashraf

Updated 09:56 IST, February 16th 2025

LOBBIES in Pakistan Team Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Ex-Star Makes Bold Comment on Mohammed Rizwan-Faheem Ashraf

Days ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener, things are not looking up for hosts Pakistan.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan sets the field during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney, Australia | Image: AP Photo

Days ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener, things are not looking up for hosts Pakistan . After losing the tri-series final home soil against New Zealand, there are whispers that there may be a rift inside the Pakistan cricket team. But, what is the real truth - is there any meat to the story. Former Pakistan cricketer and someone who has seen the game evolve from close quarters, Basit Ali, has claimed that there is a divide in the Mohammed Rizwan-led side. Ali pointed out an instance of how Rizwan, the captain, use Faheem Ashraf during the summit clash in Karachi. As per Basit, Rizwan did not give Faheem the new ball and also asked him to roll his arms over when the game was almost out of their grasp. 

‘Rizwan clearly showed he was not happy’

“Rizwan clearly showed he was not happy with Faheem Ashraf being included in the team. He didn’t give him the ball after just two overs and only used him again when the match was already lost,” Ali remarked.

In fact, Faheem had a bad day in the office where he conceded 16 runs in 2.2 overs and scored 22 with the bat. So, do you think the players are not happy with Rizwan as the captain of the side? 

Pakistan CT Defending Champions

If that is the case, it is bad news for hosts Pakistan. For the unversed, they are the defending champions of the event. Sarfaraz Ahmed led the Pakistan side to the crown back in 2017. The Rizwan-led side would be carrying the hopes of millions of fans in Pakistan. Can he bring the team together and string in victories and eventually go on to clinch the title? 

Published 09:50 IST, February 16th 2025

