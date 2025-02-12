'I Don’t Care': Ben Duckett Defends England's Series Loss To India With Bizarre Remark, Comments On Beating India In CT 2025

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: England opener Ben Duckett has expressed that he does not mind losing the series against India, as he looks more concerned about the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The English batter also said that their side has the capacity to clinch the coveted Champions Trophy title despite their poor run against India in the bilaterals.

Ben Duckett Defends England's Series Loss To India In The Most Bizarre Manner

England has been on a major losing streak as they lock horns against Team India in a white-ball series. After losing the T20I series 1-4, the Three Lions suffered another tough series defeat after the Men in Blue gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series. India and England gained some crucial game time ahead of the Champions Trophy, with the hosts gaining a huge positive with some of their players' performances. However, Ben Duckett's comments have come to light, expressing that he is unbothered by England's series loss to India.

“We have come here for one thing, and that is to win the Champions Trophy. We still believe we can do that. Certain players are finding their feet and a bit of form. This is a massive series, but the Champions Trophy is the big competition. If we lose 3-0 to India, I don’t care as long as we beat them in the final in the Champions Trophy. No one will probably look back on this series if we go and do the business in that competition,” Ben Duckett said as quoted by The Guardian.

Ben Duckett plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad | Image: AP Photo

Shubman Gill's Fluid Innings Allow Team India To Score 356 Runs

Speaking of the match, Team India delivered a cracking innings with blazing fire coming out from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's bat. Even Virat Kohli, who was struggling with the bat for quite a while, picked up a half-century. KL Rahul also contributed fairly as he scored 40 runs, which elevated Team India's score to 356. Sharma, who had scored a ton in the Cuttack ODI, could not go big in Ahmedabad as he was dismissed after just one run.